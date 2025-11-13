Did Special CP Ravindra Yadav Say Delhi Blast Was Due to CNG Cylinder? No!

A post is doing the rounds on social media platforms claiming that Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav has confirmed that the explosion near Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro Station was "an accidental CNG cylinder blast".
What did the viral post say?: It read, "Red Fort Metro Blast. The explosion at Gate 1 of Red Fort Metro has been officially confirmed as an accidental CNG cylinder blast, and not a terrorist attack, according to Special CP Ravindra Yadav (Law & Order). Stop spreading rumours. Stop blaming Muslims. Focus on facts."
What are the facts?: There is no evidence to claim that Yadav made such a statement after the recent blast. Moreover, the central government has declared it a terrorist incident.
How did we find that out?: We conducted a keyword search on Google with the words "red fort metro blast statement" and found a news report published by The Hindu.
It said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet declared the car explosion near the Red Fort as a "terrorist incident".
The report said that the cabinet has expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed that the investigation must be conducted with utmost urgency.
A press release shared on the official Press Information Bureau (PIB) website said that the Union Cabinet led by PM Modi has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident that involved a car explosion near the Red Fort.
PIB debunks the viral claim: The fact-checking wing of the PIB, on its official X handle, termed the viral claim as "fake" and said that no Delhi Police office has made any similar statement.
The post shared on 11 November further said, "The incident is being investigated by the concerned authorities."
Conclusion: These findings make it clear that the viral claim about Special CP (Law & Order) Ravindra Yadav calling the Delhi blast as an "accidental CNG cylinder explosion" is false.
