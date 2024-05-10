WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Lok Sabha Polls, PM Modi and More

From misinformation around Lok Sabha elections to PM Modi making false statements in public rallies, here are the top pieces of fake news that we debunked this week.
1. Fact-Check: Old Image of President Murmu With PM Modi Shared With False Claim
An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu and other politicians is being shared on social media platforms.
Those sharing wrote, "Can the President go to fill the form of a Lok Sabha candidate?" Users also said that the country's constitution was "getting ruined."
No, the claim is false. This image is from 2022 and was taken when President Murmu was accompanied by PM Modi and others to file her candidature for the presidential position.
You can read our fact-check here.
2. PM Modi's Claim That Rahul Gandhi Stopped Talking About Adani-Ambani is False
At a recent rally in Karimnagar in Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "stopped" talking about industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani.
Team WebQoof went through Rahul Gandhi's speeches from 20 April to the present and found multiple mentions of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, hence, the Prime Minister's claim is false.
Read the full story here.
3. Fact-Check: Video Does Not Show Army Personnel Forcing People to Vote for BJP
A video showing military personnel near a truck is circulating on social media, with users claiming that the Indian Army personnel were pressuring individuals to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Those sharing the video have claimed that the BJP is using Army personnel to "cast fake votes", and that they were influencing "voters for fake votes to the BJP."
The claim is false. The Army refuted all claims made in the viral video back in 2019, when the same video had been shared with similar claims.
Read the full fact-check here.
4. Fake Letter About 'Financial Support' to Muslim Voters in Karnataka Goes Viral
On the day of the polling of the Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections, a letter addressed by an organisation named "Association of Sunni Muslims" is being shared on social media platforms.
It claimed that the organisation would provide financial support to Muslims voters in Karnataka, travelling to vote. This would be done to defeat 'fascist forces.'
The purported letter is fake as we could not find any organisation of the said name or any news reports to back the contents of the letter.
Additionally, the address and contact details mentioned in the letter also turned out to be fake.
Read the full story here.
5. Old Incident of Voting Irregularity in Assam Falsely Linked to Lok Sabha Polls
A social media post went viral and claimed that 171 votes were cast in Assam's Dima Hasao during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, despite only 90 registered voters.
However, this claim is false. Although the event did occur, it occurred in 2021 and involved significant voting irregularities during the Assam assembly elections. This is not connected to the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
Read our fact-check here.
