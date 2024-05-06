Fact-Check: Old Image of President Murmu With PM Modi Shared With False Claim

An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu and other politicians is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim?: Those sharing wrote, "Can the President go to fill the form of a Lok Sabha candidate?"
Users also wrote that the country's constitution was "getting ruined."
We compared the two images and found them to be identical.
To verify further, we looked for news reports and found two by the Hindustan Times and The Print from June 2022 to cross-check the date for the nomination filing.
In a photo story, HT reported that Murmu submitted her nomination for the presidential election in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP President JP Nadda at Parliament House on 24 June 2022.
Similarly, The Print also streamed news agency ANI's coverage of Murmu filing her nomination on 24 June 2022.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old photo of President Murmu with PM Modi and others is being shared to falsely claim that it shows her filing for nomination to the Lok Sabha.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)