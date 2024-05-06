ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Old Image of President Murmu With PM Modi Shared With False Claim

This image is from 2022 which was taken during the filing of the presidential nominations.

An image showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President Droupadi Murmu and other politicians is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim?: Those sharing wrote, "Can the President go to fill the form of a Lok Sabha candidate?"

  • Users also wrote that the country's constitution was "getting ruined."

This image is from 2022 which was taken during the filing of the presidential nominations.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, the claim is false.

  • This image is from 2022 and was taken when President Murmu was accompanied by PM Modi and others to file her candidature for the presidential position.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the image and came across two posts on PM Modi's X and Facebook pages from June 2022.

This image is from 2022 which was taken during the filing of the presidential nominations.

Here is a close-up of the date stamp.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • We compared the two images and found them to be identical.

This image is from 2022 which was taken during the filing of the presidential nominations.

Here is a comparison between the two images.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • To verify further, we looked for news reports and found two by the Hindustan Times and The Print from June 2022 to cross-check the date for the nomination filing.

  • In a photo story, HT reported that Murmu submitted her nomination for the presidential election in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP President JP Nadda at Parliament House on 24 June 2022.

  • Similarly, The Print also streamed news agency ANI's coverage of Murmu filing her nomination on 24 June 2022.

Conclusion: Clearly, an old photo of President Murmu with PM Modi and others is being shared to falsely claim that it shows her filing for nomination to the Lok Sabha.

