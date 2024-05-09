PM Modi's Claim That Rahul Gandhi Stopped Talking About Adani-Ambani is False

Instance 11: The Congress leader addressed a public meeting in Pune, Maharashtra on 3 May . Around 11:03 minutes, he mentioned the the media in the country is controlled by Gautam Adani hence, it does not show issues such as farmers suicides, inflation and plight of agriculture in the country. Around 12:39 minutes, Gandhi said that the media is not of the people, it is Adani's and hence, they do whatever the industrialists say.

Instance 12: On 5 May, Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd at Gadwal in Telangana. Around 31:33 minutes, Gandhi mentioned that in the last ten years of BJP's governance, whatever PM Modi has done is for the "arabpatis" of the country. Mentioning Adani, he said that it is for people like him that PM Modi has let go of their loans and given them control over the airports and industries of the country. He drew a comparison and mentioned that the BJP government does not let go of the loans of farmers and labourers.