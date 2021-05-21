WebQoof Recap: Of the ‘Singapore Variant’ and Cyclone Tauktae

Singapore’s diplomatic mission in India responded to Kejriwal’s tweet, stating that “There is no truth in the assertion” that there was a new strain of the coronavirus in Singapore. Further, the response explained that testing showed that the B.1.617.2 strain was the prevalent strain in many of Singapore’s recent COVID cases, which is a sublineage of the B.1.617 strain first discovered in India.

We also found no mention of the ‘Singapore variant’ on New York Times' virus and mutations tracker, or in any communication by the World Health Organization.

