No, an Old Man Didn’t ‘Stop’ UP CM From Entering a Lane in Village

A viral video on social media claimed that an old man living in Bijauli village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut stopped Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from entering a lane by using a cot.

However, the Meerut Police and a local reporter refuted the claim and said that the viral video showed the Chief Minister meeting a member of a COVID positive family and since the area was a containment zone, temporary barricades were put up using a cot and a rope.