There Is No ‘Singapore Variant’, Kejriwal’s Claim Is Misleading

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a Tweet on Tuesday, 19 May, claimed that a "new variant" of COVID-19 was found in Singapore that could result in a third wave of infections in India and impact kids.

However, this claim has been disputed by the Singapore Ministry of Health (MoH) and variant trackers around the world.

According to The New York Times' variant and mutations tracker, there is no "new variant" that was found in Singapore. The COVID-19 cases that were found in Singapore in recent weeks were because of the B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India, the MoH said.