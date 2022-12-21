Delhi Cop May Face Legal Action For Dancing To 'Mera Balam Thanedar' In Uniform
According to reports, he specifically donned his uniform for the performance.
Weddings are always a chaotic affair. While it may be endlessly stressful for the couple and their immediate relatives, guests always find a way to maximize their fun. This Delhi cop is not only a fine example of taking 'fun' to a new level but he may also face legal action for it!
In a now-viral clip, a uniformed Police Officer can be seen shaking a leg to the hit Haryanvi track, Mera Balam Thanedar, while several people in the background are seen recording his performance.
Check here:
According to a report by NDTV, the officer was attending a relative's engagement ceremony, for which he was on leave from work. This concludes that he had specifically donned his uniform for the performance - thereby inciting legal action against him.
With the clip grabbing eyeballs on the internet, the officer is being criticized for grooving to the song in his uniform. Reports also state that senior Delhi officials are displeased with his behavior, making him more likely to face disciplinary action.
Topics: Delhi Police Viral Videos
Topics: Delhi Police Viral Videos
