Delhi Cop May Face Legal Action For Dancing To 'Mera Balam Thanedar' In Uniform

Weddings are always a chaotic affair. While it may be endlessly stressful for the couple and their immediate relatives, guests always find a way to maximize their fun. This Delhi cop is not only a fine example of taking 'fun' to a new level but he may also face legal action for it!

In a now-viral clip, a uniformed Police Officer can be seen shaking a leg to the hit Haryanvi track, Mera Balam Thanedar, while several people in the background are seen recording his performance.

Check here: