In Photos: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Sees All-Women March in Haryana
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi kicked off from Haryana's Khanpur Kolian on Monday.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, kicked off from Haryana's Khanpur Kolian on Monday, 9 January, with an all-women walk as the march entered its 114th day.
The march had entered Kurukshetra on Sunday with a large number of people joining the yatra, including former Army chief Gen Deepak Kapoor and many other retired top officials of the defence services. The march will enter Ambala later on Monday.
This is the second leg of the march in Haryana, with the first one passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad on 21-23 December.
The march is expected to conclude in Srinagar by January 30 with Gandhi hoisting the national flag there.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Rahul Gandhi bharat jodo yatra
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.