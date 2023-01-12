ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos | A 'Sinking' Joshimath Leaves People Angry Yet Helpless
As uncertainty looms in the Uttarakhand town, The Quint gives you a glimpse of the faces behind the tragedy.
As Joshimath, a hill town in Uttarakhand, stares at one of the worst climate disasters of our time, most of its residents are packing up their belongings and moving to what they hope are greener pastures.
As of early this week, 723 houses in the town have been identified as damaged due to land subsidence, and 86 homes have been marked unsafe.
