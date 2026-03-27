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WebQoof Recap: Fake Claims Around Uttam Nagar, West Asia, and More

Read our recap to find out some of the most viral pieces of misinformation from this week.

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From unrelated videos being incorrectly linked to Delhi's Uttam Nagar to an old video from Pakistan going viral with a wrong context, read our recap to find out our top five fact-check stories from this week.

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1. Old Clip Viral as Bajrang Dal Lathi-Charged by Police in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar

A video of police personnel lathi-charging a crowd went viral on the internet to claim that it showed action taken against members of the Bajrang Dal during Eid in Delhi's Uttam Nagar.

In reality, the video dated back to February and showed visuals from Baran district in Rajasthan.

Read our fact-check here.

2. Does This Video Show Pakistan Police Searching for Indian Spies in Lyari? No!

A video showing security personnel questioning an elderly man was being circulated to claim that Pakistan police were recently looking for Indian spies in Lyari following the release of the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

However, we found that the video was from December 2025 and showed a local organisation conducting a "Grand Operation" to identify drug addicts in Pakistan.

You can read our full story here.

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3. This Video Doesn’t Show Royal Navy’s Nuclear-Powered Submarine in Arabian Sea

As the crisis in West Asia came to a halt, a video was shared on the internet with a claim that it showed a British nuclear-powered submarine being deployed into the Arabian Sea.

However, the video dated back to January and showed the Royal Navy's Astute class submarine, HMS Anson, travelling in Gibraltar.

Read our fact-check here.

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4. AI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as One of Iran Downing American F-35 Jet

A video of a man holding a torch to show a crashed American fighter jet was going viral on social media platforms with a claim that the jet had made an emergency landing in the Middle East after it was hit by Iran.

We found that the video was AI-generated and did not show visuals from a real incident.

You can read our full story here.

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5. Old, Unrelated Video Shared as People Celebrating Holi on Eid in Uttam Nagar

A video showing a huge crowd dancing to a loud music was being circulated on the internet to claim that it depicted people from the Hindu community celebrating Holi in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on Eid.

Team WebQoof found the video actually dated back to September 2024 and showed people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in Karnataka's Raichur.

Read our fact-check here.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Delhi   Pakistan   Webqoof 

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