After Amitabh & Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Test COVID Positive
Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID on Saturday.
According to reports, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had undergone the swab test on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have reportedly been declared negative for the novel coronavirus.
Earlier, Maharashtra Minister Rajesh Tope had taken to Twitter to confirm that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID, while Jaya Bachchan tested negative. However, the tweet has since been deleted.
On Saturday, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan had taken to social media to share that they were COVID-19 positive. Amitabh's tweet read, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"
Amitabh is currently admitted at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. According to a statement by the hospital, "Mr Amitabh Bachchan is stable with mild symptoms and is currently admitted in the isolation unit at Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai. He has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter."
Later, Abhishek also confirmed the news. He tweeted, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."
We'll get through this!
