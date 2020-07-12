After Amitabh & Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Test COVID Positive

According to reports, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya and Aaradhya had undergone the swab test on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her children Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda have reportedly been declared negative for the novel coronavirus.