Viral Image Featuring Dipke, Rahul Gandhi, George Soros & Others Is AI-Generated

An image is being shared on the internet, claiming to show the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Greta Thunberg, George Soros, Sam Pitroda and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun meeting.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image and keyword search on the image using Google Lens and couldn't find any credible sources that shared it or any reports on it.
Following this, we ran the image through Hive Moderation, an AI detector.
According to the tool, the image is 99.9% likely to have been generated by AI.
We ran the image through another AI detector, Sightengine, which also showed that the image is very likely to be AI-generated.
We ran the image through the OpenAI detector, which concluded that the content was generated using OpenAI tools due to a detected SynthID watermark.
Conclusion: The claim is false as the image is AI-generated.
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