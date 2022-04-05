Video Shows Muslim Fruit-Seller Cheating Hindu Customers? No, It’s Scripted

A 4:23-minute video, which shows two men questioning and later assaulting a fruit-seller for cheating customers by not weighing properly is being shared with a communal claim that it shows a "Muslim fruit-vendor cheating Hindu consumers".

The claim comes in the backdrop of a ban on Muslim traders at several religious festivals across Karnataka after right-wing Hindutva groups, namely Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, and Sree Rama Sene, called for it.

However, we found the video on a "prank" YouTube channel and it had no communal angle to it.