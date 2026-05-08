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Old Video of Violence in Murshidabad Falsely Linked to West Bengal Poll Results

The video is old and was found to have no relation to the West Bengal poll results.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers causing violence in the streets, including vandalising Trinamool Congress (TMC) offices, following the declaration of election results in West Bengal.

  • TMC Member of Parliament, Kirti Azad, shared the video claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah's 'gundas' (hooligans) are creating the riots in the name of Lord Ram.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the aftermath of an altercation between two groups in West Bengal's Murshidabad during Ram Navami procession and has no relation to the West Bengal polls.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of Instagram posts sharing the same video before the election results were announced.

  • An Instagram user, echoes_of_india__, shared the same video on 28 March 2026, with the caption "During the Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad, extremist mobs targeted Muslim-owned shops, engaging in vandalism, looting, and arson..."

News reports: After searching using keywords, we found news reports covering violence that took place in Murshidabad.

  • The Hindu, an English news publication, reported an incident in Murshidabad where clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, which escalated into violence. The report was published on 28 March, 2026.

  • Another news publication, The Times of India, also published a report stating that the police arrested 30 people in connection with the clashes in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession.

Conclusion: The video shows a fight that broke out in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession and has no relation to the West Bengal polls.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  BJP   TMC   Amit Shah 

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