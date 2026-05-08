Old Video of Violence in Murshidabad Falsely Linked to West Bengal Poll Results

A video has been making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers causing violence in the streets, including vandalising Trinamool Congress (TMC) offices, following the declaration of election results in West Bengal.
TMC Member of Parliament, Kirti Azad, shared the video claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah's 'gundas' (hooligans) are creating the riots in the name of Lord Ram.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a couple of Instagram posts sharing the same video before the election results were announced.
An Instagram user, echoes_of_india__, shared the same video on , with the caption "During the Ram Navami celebrations in Murshidabad, extremist mobs targeted Muslim-owned shops, engaging in vandalism, looting, and arson..."
News reports: After searching using keywords, we found news reports covering violence that took place in Murshidabad.
The Hindu, an English news publication, reported an incident in Murshidabad where clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession, which escalated into violence. The report was published on .
Another news publication, The Times of India, also published a report stating that the police arrested 30 people in connection with the clashes in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession.
Conclusion: The video shows a fight that broke out in Murshidabad during the Ram Navami procession and has no relation to the West Bengal polls.
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