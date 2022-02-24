Canadian PM Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act, Declares Truckers' Protest Over

Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau revoked the Emergencies Act on Wednesday, 23 February, saying the truckers' protest was finally over, reported AFP.

The act had been imposed to contain protests by truckers in Ottawa which were brewing due to COVID-19-related restrictions imposed by the Canadian government.

"Today, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency... Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act," Trudeau said in a press conference, as per reports by AFP.

He also added that while the threat still continues, "We are confident that existing laws and bylaws are sufficient to keep people safe."