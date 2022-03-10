US Says Russia May Use False Flag Operation To Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine

The US on Wednesday, 9 March, said that Russia could be planning a chemical weapon attack on Ukraine.

"We should all be on the lookout," the White House added.

The statement came in the backdrop of Russia accusing the US of operating biowarfare laboratories in Ukraine.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, in a series of tweets, called the Russian claim "preposterous".

She further added that it was actually Moscow "that has a long and well-documented track record of using chemical weapons".

The possibility of a false-flag attack was also raised.

Psaki said that the Russian accusation were an "obvious ploy" for premeditated and unprovoked attacks in the future.

"We should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them - it's a clear pattern," Psaki added.