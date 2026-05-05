Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Mamata Banerjee’s House on Fire

A video showing a house on fire and people running away from the structure is being shared on social media, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the 2026 West Bengal elections.
The claim: The video is being shared to claim that, "With alleged support from #CRPF, individuals linked to BJP workers set fire to Mamata Banerjee’s house and a TMC office. There are also reports of an attack on @MamataOfficial (SIC)."
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: The video dates back to January 2026 and reportedly shows a Hindu teacher's home being set on fire in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
There are no credible reports to corroborate the claim about Banerjee's house being set ablaze.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to multiple news reports from January 2026.
One such report, published by NDTV India on 16 January, carried screenshots from the viral video and said that it showed a Hindu teacher's home on fire in Sylhet district, Bangladesh.
Identifying the teacher as Birendra Kumar Dey, the report noted that the incident was a part of a string of attacks targeting minorities in Bangladesh under the Yunus-led government.
Another report about this incident by The Times of India said that the family, including its elderly members, were at home when the arson happened.
The Dey family escaped the blaze with the help of locals and fellow villagers, who said that Birendra was a "popular teacher," the report added.
The attack was widely covered by the media when it happened. More news reports about the viral video can be seen here, here, and here.
Was Banerjee's house set on fire?: There are no credible reports to support the claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader's house was on fire.
However, Banerjee has alleged that she was assaulted on 4 May, as heard in this video by News18.
Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh is being shared to falsely claim that Banerjee's house was set ablaze after the results of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections were declared.
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