Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Mamata Banerjee’s House on Fire

A video showing a house on fire and people running away from the structure is being shared on social media, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) win in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that, "With alleged support from #CRPF, individuals linked to BJP workers set fire to Mamata Banerjee’s house and a TMC office. There are also reports of an attack on @MamataOfficial (SIC)."