Assam CM’s Claim About India & Bangladesh Having No Extradition Treaty Is False

In a recent interview with ABP News, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma talked about how his government deals with Bangladeshi infiltrators using the 'push back' method. He said that this move is necessary as there is no extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh.
What was he heard saying?: The 4:11 minute-long-clip showed Sarma saying, "Pushing back even one Bangladeshi is not an easy thing because there is a Bangladesh police in the border also...They don't accept. There is no extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh. What we do is, we take the chance of darkness and push back in the areas where BDR is not present..."
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What's the truth?: The claim is misleading. India and Bangladesh indeed have an extradition treaty that was first signed in 2013, and was later amended in 2016 to facilitate "expeditious extradition of fugitive criminals between the two countries."
How did we find that out?: A keyword search on Google using the words "India Bangladesh extradition treaty" and found an official document available on the official website of Ministry of External Affairs.
The treaty was signed on 28 January 2013.
It carried various articles, which lists out the conditions of the treaty signed between both the countries.
The Article 6 of the treaty also states that extradition could be refused if the offence of which it is requested is an offence of a political character.
Amendment in 2016: As per an answer in the Rajya Sabha given on 11 September 2016, the then Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs MJ Akbar said that India and Bangladesh had signed an agreement to amend Article 10 (3) of the treaty to "facilitate expeditious extradition of fugitive criminals between the two countries."
Team WebQoof has reached out to Sarma's office for a comment and this report will be updated as and when a response is received.
Conclusion: It is evident that the claim about India and Bangladesh having no extradition treaty is incorrect.
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