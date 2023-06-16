Video of Car Drowning Does Not Show Floods Due to Cyclone Biparjoy in India

A video showing a car approaching a flooded road and then being washed away by the strong currents is going viral on social media with two separate claims.
One of the claims states that this video shows an accident that happened during Cyclone Biparjoy in Dandeli, Karnataka.
Another claim states that this is a recent visual from Dima Hasao, Assam.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran them on Yandex's reverse image search.
This led us to an article published by a Spanish news website, Articulo66, which carried a screenshot from the viral video.
The report was shared on 31 May and stated that Alberto Uriel Romero (48) passed away in an accident in the Valle Gothel sector in Veracruz, municipality of Nindirí in Nicaragua, after his car was washed away in strong currents.
It also mentioned that the members of the Meritorious Fire Department found his body several hours after the accident near Lake Xolotlan.
Several other Spanish media outlets like Eheraldo, Vidafmnicaragua, Nicaragua Actual TV, and 100 Noticias also shared the video with the same information.
About Cyclone Biparjoy: The 'very severe' cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening.
At least 22 people were reported injured and several electric poles and trees were uprooted by the cyclone.
By Friday evening, 16 June, the cyclone will likely weaken into a depression over Rajasthan.
About Assam's heavy rainfall: Flash floods due to heavy rains were seen in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts of Assam on Wednesday, 14 June.
Over 20,000 people were affected in Lakhimpur's Nowboicha, while a hundreds were affected in Dhemaji.
Conclusion: This video of a car drowning does not show the effects of Cyclone Biparjoy in India as the video is old and from Nicaragua.
