After Making Landfall in Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy to Head to Rajasthan

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, injuring at least 22 people and uprooting electric poles and trees. By Friday evening, 16 June, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression over Rajasthan.

The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy also reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph," IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

As per state officials, heavy rain along with a wind storm uprooted over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.