After Making Landfall in Gujarat, Cyclone Biparjoy to Head to Rajasthan

The 'very severe' cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday evening, injuring at least 22 people and uprooting electric poles and trees. By Friday evening, 16 June, the cyclone is likely to weaken into a depression over Rajasthan.
The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy also reduced from 'very severe' category to 'severe' after the landfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "The cyclone has now moved from sea to land and is centered towards Sauarashtra-Kutch. The intensity of the cyclone has reduced to 105-115 kmph," IMD Director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.
As per state officials, heavy rain along with a wind storm uprooted over 524 trees and electric poles at various places in Gujarat, snapping the supply of power to around 940 villages.
After churning across the Arabian Sea for over 10 days, cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday evening with wind speeds ranging between 125 kmph and 140 kmph. The cyclone started losing force several hours later and at 2:30 am on Friday was packing 100 kilometres per hour winds with gusts up to 110 kmph.
Dr M Mohapatra added that extremely heavy rainfall is likely in Rajasthan on 16 and 17 June, as the cyclone moves towards the northwest.
The Gujarat government stated that 94,000 people had been relocated from coastal and low-lying areas and were moved to shelters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)