Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Bangladeshis Leaving West Bengal After BJP Win

A video showing a large number of people travelling on foot, carrying luggage, is being shared on social media with the claim that it shows Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recent elections.
At the time of writing this report, this post by X user @erbmjha had gathered nearly 2.6 lakh views.
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to January 2026 and shows content creator Dip Ghosh talking about Muslims gathering for the Biswa Ijtema in Hooghly, West Bengal.
How did we find out the truth?: In the video, the man talks about Muslims from all over the world gathering for the 'Biswa Ijtema' in Hooghly, a district in West Bengal.
Taking a screenshot of the video, we ran a reverse image search on it, supplementing it with the keywords 'Biswa Ijtema'.
This led us to an Instagram video shared by a user named 'youtuberdip', who had posted it on .
The creator, whose name is Dip Ghosh, had shared it with a caption which read, "Bishwa Ijtema 2026 Insane Crowd (sic)."
What is the Biswa Ijtema?: The Biswa Ijtema is a congregation of Muslims from around the world, which was held at Puinan in West Bengal's Hooghly district between 2 and 5 January.
The event drew one crore Muslims and was held in Hooghly after 33 years, with the last one being organised in 1992 in the Howrah-Nibra area, The Statesman noted.
Conclusion: An old video of people attending the Biswa Ijtema is being shared with the false claim that it shows Bangladeshi migrants fleeing West Bengal.
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