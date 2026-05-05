No, This Video Doesn’t Show Civilians Being Assaulted During West Bengal Polls

A video is making the rounds on social media with the claim that it shows the current state of West Bengal, where "Muslims have been removed from voter lists," and the people who have shown up to the voting booth to vote or protest are being subjected to violence.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.
We found that the 'Law Tv' logo belongs to a media company based in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
We used Bengali keywords on the official Facebook page of 'Law Tv News' to find the original video.
The video was posted on , which was before the polling date in West Bengal.
The video's caption said, 'The military's behaviour towards outside civilians was brutal on election day.'
PIB's Clarification: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing also issued a clarification stating the video is misleading and is being falsely shared in the context of the West Bengal elections 2026.
Conclusion: The video is being shared with the false claim that it shows Indian Army officials assaulting civilians who arrived at the voting booth in West Bengal.
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