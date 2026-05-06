Trump Congratulates PM Modi on 'Historic, Decisive' Election Win in West Bengal

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam. The BJP secured a two-thirds majority in West Bengal, ending a 15-year rule by Mamata Banerjee, and achieved a third consecutive win in Assam. Trump conveyed his admiration for Modi and described India as “lucky” to have him as its leader, according to a White House spokesperson.