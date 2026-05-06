Trump Congratulates PM Modi on 'Historic, Decisive' Election Win in West Bengal

United States President Donald Trump has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) recent electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam. The BJP secured a two-thirds majority in West Bengal, ending a 15-year rule by Mamata Banerjee, and achieved a third consecutive win in Assam. Trump conveyed his admiration for Modi and described India as “lucky” to have him as its leader, according to a White House spokesperson.
As reported by The Indian Express, White House spokesperson Kush Desai stated that President Trump called the election results “historic” and “decisive.” During a recent phone call, Trump told Modi, “India is lucky to have you as its leader,” and extended his congratulations on the BJP’s performance in both states.
According to Hindustan Times, the congratulatory message followed a lengthy phone conversation between the two leaders last month. During this call, Trump and Modi discussed bilateral cooperation and the situation in West Asia, with both leaders emphasising the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.
“Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai, as coverage revealed.
In his address to party leaders and workers, Prime Minister Modi described the mandate as “historic” and “unprecedented,” stating that it signalled a new phase in West Bengal and reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to development. He expressed gratitude to voters across West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry for supporting stability in governance as details emerged.
“For us, democracy is not just a system, it is a tradition that flows in our veins … Today, not only has India’s democracy triumphed, its Constitution has also triumphed. Our constitutional institutions have triumphed, our democratic processes have triumphed,” Prime Minister Modi said.
Trump’s message comes amid a period of strengthened diplomatic engagement between India and the United States. Analysis showed that the two leaders have held several phone calls in recent months, discussing trade, regional security, and strategic partnership. The US and India recently concluded a trade agreement, and high-level visits have continued between the two countries.
In the context of global uncertainty, including the ongoing West Asia crisis, Modi highlighted the resilience of Indian democracy and the importance of stable governance. The BJP’s victories were seen as a mandate for continued development and good governance, with Modi reiterating the party’s dedication to serving the people according to statements.
“We are dedicated to serving the people, that is why the people are placing more and more trust in the BJP … where there is BJP, there is good governance … there is development,” Modi stated.
US presidents have traditionally extended congratulations to Indian leaders following general election victories. However, Trump’s message after state elections underscores the significance attributed to these results and the ongoing efforts to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two nations as reporting indicated.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.