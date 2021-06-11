Video of ‘Bangladeshi Muslims’ Demanding a Separate State? Nope!

The protest was reportedly held against Muslims being allegedly harassed by the state by accusing them of being ‘D-voters’.

D-voter or doubtful voters are those people whose cases are pending with the foreigners’ tribunals or those who have been declared as foreigners by a tribunal.

Speaking to Scroll, Madani, a political activist, said that the protestors were raising slogans saying, “We will not tolerate harassment of Indian Muslim citizens – Inquilab Zindabad.”

According to police estimates, there were around 400-500 protestors who approached National Highway-37 at the southern tip of the Naranarayan Setu, a bridge over the Brahmaputra.