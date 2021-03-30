‘Why Make This Election About Us?’: Assam Muslims Ask BJP & Sarma 

"We have no choice. This is a question of survival for us," he says.

On being asked if he may have voted differently had BJP leaders not been making such statements, he says, "Yes, we could have considered voting for some other candidate."

Sarma's statement targetting “35 percent” has harmed the BJP's chances even among Assamese speaking Muslims. This is a section that the party has been trying to woo.

In its manifesto, the BJP has promised that it would conduct a special socio-economic caste census to identify indigenous Muslims, including Goria, Moria, Deshi, Juluha, Maimol etc.

But when Sarma emphasises on the figure of “35 percent”, it means that he means all Muslims, not just the 20-25 percent who speak Bengali.