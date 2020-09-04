‘Scared, Stressed’: Assam’s D-Voters on Foreigners Tribunal Notice

"I cry. I am sick of the tension (over the D-voter issue). I really feel scared about it,” said Samartha Banu, recounting her struggle to prove citizenship as the government tightens curbs on D-Voters, or doubtful voters who have been disenfranchised for allegedly lacking citizenship credentials.

With Assam being the first state to go through the updation of the National Register of Citizens, millions have been left displaced as the list dropped out their names.

But amid floods and the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Foreigners Tribunal now adds to the woes of those who have not found their names in the 2019 NRC list.