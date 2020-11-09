Azerbaijan Says Captured 2nd Biggest Karabakh City, Armenia Denies

In his announcement, President Aliyev said: “(This day) will become a great day in the history of Azerbaijan.”

The announcement came after thousands of troops had died in nearly six weeks of conflict around the Karabakh region. However, in Baku, Azeris came together in huge numbers to celebrate the seizure of Shusha. They shouted slogans and waved flags.

In Armenia, officials from the Defence Ministry denied Aliyev’s statement, calling Shusha an “unattainable pipe dream” for the Azeris.