Video from Morocco Falsely Shared as Theft of Goats in Maharashtra

A reverse image search of the key-frames of the video led us to an article by a Moroccan daily tabloid, ahdath.info. The article stated that the video captures the recent loot and violence at a sheep market in Al-Hassani neighbourhood in Casablanca.

A keyword search of "violence," "loot" and "Al-Hassani" led us to several news reports of the incident.

Morocco World News, an Arabic and English language e-newspaper, reported on 31 July that, "Azmat, a Moroccan “rehba,” a livestock market offering sheep and goats for sale for Eid Al Adha, was rocked with violence and chaos." The article carried a screenshot from the viral video.

We also found a report by a Casablanca-based digital media company, We Love Buzz,on the same incident, in which it said that the General Directorate of National Security, Morocco, stated that "interventions made it possible to arrest several individuals involved in these criminal acts and to restore order in the market. The news outlet is verified on Facebook and had uploaded the viral video with details of the incident, and said it took place the day before Eid al-Adha. They are also verified on Twitter.