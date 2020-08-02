In Pics: Kashmir's Muted Eid Celebrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Eid-al-Adha was celebrated peacefully on Saturday, 1 August. It was incident-free and without any gathering anywhere in the Valley. Streets remained deserted in lieu of the prevailing unprecedented circumstances following an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The Quint brings you a snapshot of how people celebrated Eid al-Adha in Anantnag and Srinagar.