People offer Eid prayers in Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid al-Adha.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
In Pics: Kashmir's Muted Eid Celebrations Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
The Valley witnessed a peaceful Eid al-Adha with less gatherings amid COVID-19 restrictions.
In the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, Eid-al-Adha was celebrated peacefully on Saturday, 1 August. It was incident-free and without any gathering anywhere in the Valley. Streets remained deserted in lieu of the prevailing unprecedented circumstances following an upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
The Quint brings you a snapshot of how people celebrated Eid al-Adha in Anantnag and Srinagar.
The incidences of animal sacrifices this year were much less as compared to the previous years in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, those who made sacrifices adopted the set protocol and distributed it within the localities where they live.
This is the third Eid since 2019 that Kashmir “celebrated” in a restrictive atmosphere. Last year, it took place after 5 August when the Article 370 was abrogated. The first Eid after the month-long fasting came at the peak of COVID-19 fears, a situation that still exists.
People preferred to offer prayers at home, either individually, or in small mohallah mosques wherein few people were permitted. Most of the Eid prayers took place quite early, starting at 6:30 am.
Administration had already announced that movement would not be permitted. In certain areas, it appeared as if there was a curfew.
