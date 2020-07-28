Eid-al-Adha 2020: Dates in India, Saudi Arabia and Significance 

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Monday, 19 July, announced that 31 July will be the first day of Eid-al-Adha, reported Gulf News.

The court said that 22 July will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja, which marks the start of this year’s Hajj season. Hajj has been limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.