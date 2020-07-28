Eid-al-Adha 2020: Dates in India, Saudi Arabia and Significance
Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah and is celebrated for three days.
Muslims across the world are celebrating the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid), which is also known as Eid-al-Adha or Eid-ul-Adha. Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on the tenth day of the Islamic month of Zul Hijjah, the celebrations last for three days.
In India, Bakrid will be celebrated from the evening on Friday, 31 July to the evening of 1 August.
Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Monday, 19 July, announced that 31 July will be the first day of Eid-al-Adha, reported Gulf News.
The court said that 22 July will mark the first of Dhu Al Hijja, which marks the start of this year’s Hajj season. Hajj has been limited to only 10,000 pilgrims from within the Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eid al-Adha 2020: Significance
This festival holds great significance for the Muslim community. According to the legend, in a test of faith and devotion for the God, Prophet Ibrahim got ready to sacrifice Ismail, his own son. Moved by this gesture, God sent the angel Jibra'il or Gabriel to replace his son with a goat. Muslims across the world celebrate Eid-al-Adha each year to mark that day. People sacrifice male goats and wish each other on this auspicious day.
