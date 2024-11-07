ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Did US President Joe Biden Share This X Post Targeting Kamala Harris? No!

The post has been fabricated to make the viral claim and mislead the viewers.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
A post purportedly made by United States President Joe Biden is doing the rounds on the internet insinuating that he recently took a dig at Vice-President Kamala Harris for losing the 2024 presidential elections.

What's the post about?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared a screenshot which showed a supposed post from President Biden. Its text said, "That's what you get for kicking me out of the race, you stupid *expletive*.



An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The post had gained over 10 million views on the platform.

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What's the truth?: This claim is false. We did not find any evidence to prove that President Biden indeed made such a post against Harris.

Discrepancies in the viral image: A closer look at the viral post showed a discrepancy, where the gap between President Biden's name is more than what is usually seen in authentic posts. This indicated the viral screenshot could be altered.



A comparison clearly highlights that the viral post has formatting error.

(Source: X/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Latest post by President Biden: Team WebQoof looked through his official X handle but did not find the viral post or any similar statements taking a dig at Harris.

  • On the contrary, Biden had asked people to vote for Harris and Tim Walz on 6 November.

  • The post read, "Folks, if you’re in line to vote, stay in line. Electing

    @KamalaHarris and @Tim_Walz is that important. I mean it.

Did President Biden delete any recent posts?: Using the help of 'Social Blade', we found that he had deleted any of his recent posts. This further indicated that the post was actually fabricated and not made by President Biden.



The US President did not delete any recent posts.

(Source: Social Blade/Screenshot)

No news reports or information available: We did not find any credible news reports that talked about President Biden taking a dig at Harris after her loss in the recent presidential elections.

Conclusion: It is clear that the post is fake and is being shared with a fake claim.

