Deepfake Video of Joe Biden Talking About Pistachios Goes Viral as Real

A video of United States' President Joe Biden talking about ‘magical pistachio' is going viral on social media.
In the video, he says, "Have I ever told you the story of the magical pistachio? I got lost in the grocery store and couldn't find my way out but that's when I saw it a glowing pistachio, it spoke to me and said follow me and I'll lead you to safety so I followed it and we climbed up shelves and found a secret passage that led me to the bread aisle. And that's how I found my way out of the grocery store. All thanks to the magical pistachio. So if you ever get lost just remember, all you need is a little faith and a magical pistachio to guide you to safety."
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video on Google and this led us to the original video shared by MSNBC on 23 December 2022.
The original ticker saying 'NOW: BIDEN DELIVERS ADDRESS AHEAD OF HOLIDAY WEEKEND' was replaced by 'PRESIDENT BIDEN TELLS STORY ABOUT MAGICAL PISTACHIO' in the viral video.
In the video, Biden goes on to talk about the holiday and gives out message of "kindness and compassion", as mentioned in the description of the video.
What did the AI-detection tools say?:
ConTrails AI, a Bangalore-based startup, that has its own AI tools for detection of audio and video spoofs, also checked the video.
The results showed that the viral clip used LipSync using tools similar to wav2lip/synclabs along with AI voice cloning and voice conversion by RVC (retrieval voice conversion).
The final conclusion by ConTrails stated that AI manipulated frames and audio Spoof was detected in this video.
TrueMedia detected that this video is a deepfake and has evidence of manipulation.
The results returned with 100% confidence in face manipulation and AI-generated audio analysis.
Conclusion: A deepfake video of President Biden talking about getting lost in the grocery store and seeing a "magical pistachio" is going viral on social media.
