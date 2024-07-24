ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

This Image of US VP Kamala Harris Posing With Jeffrey Epstein Is Altered

The original photo shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband and it was taken in 2015.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

An image of United States Vice-President Kamala Harris with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is being shared on the internet to take a dig at Harris.

The original photo shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband and it was taken in 2015.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the post had garnered over seven lakh views on the platform.

(More archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The image has been digitally altered to add Epstein's face. The original photo is from September 2015 and shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at the Broad Museum Black Tie Inaugural Dinner.

Also Read

False Claims About Man 'Drowning in River While Shooting Video' Goes Viral

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find that out?: Using the help of Google Lens, we isolated Harris' image and performed a reverse image search on it.

  • This led us to the original image uploaded on a stock image website named 'Getty Images'.

  • It was captured on 17 September 2015 and its caption said, "LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris attends The Broad Museum Black Tie Inaugural Dinner at The Broad on September 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California."

The original photo shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband and it was taken in 2015.

The image was taken by a person named Jerod Harris.

(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot)

Comparing both visuals: When we compared the viral image with the one uploaded on Getty Images, we could conclude that the latter had been edited to morph Epstein's face.

The original photo shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband and it was taken in 2015.

A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.

(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Where was Epstein's image taken from?: Team WebQoof isolated Epstein's face and performed another round of reverse image search and came across a report published by The New York Post.

The original photo shows Harris posing for a picture with her husband and it was taken in 2015.

The report was published on 2 June 2023.

(Source: The New York Post/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image has been digitally altered to add Epstein's face.

Also Read

Education Min Claims 'No Evidence of Paper Leaks' in 7 Years? Here Are the Facts

alsoRead-img

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:   United States   Fact Check   Kamala Harris 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×