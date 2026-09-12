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Old, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As One From India

We found out that the video is from Bangladesh and does not show a communal incident in India, as claimed.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Muslim man being assaulted by Hindu men in India.

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video originates from Bangladesh and does not show a communal incident from India.

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How did we find out?: While watching the video, we observed that 'Tahmidul Quran Cadet Madrasa' is written on the wall in Bangla.

  • After running a Google search, we found out that it is located in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.

  • The bridge visible in the video has 'Gulshan Academy School & College' written on it, which is located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and were unable to find any credible sources sharing the same video.

  • We found a post shared by an account based in Bangladesh with visuals similar to the viral video, on 9 July 2026.

  • The video's caption reads, "An ultimate display of oppression is underway in our new Mob-land." (translated from Bangla to English)

  • Bangladeshi fact-checker Tanvir Mahatab Abir from Rumor Scanner confirmed that the video is from Bangladesh.

  • However, we were unable to find the context of the video.

Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal angle.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:   Bangladesh   Communal Incidents   Webqoof 

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