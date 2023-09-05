Two children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) have been allowed by the Delhi High Court to undergo stem cell therapy for treatment last week.

Why was the court’s permission needed for it? FIT breaks it down.

What stem cell therapy is: Stem cells are basically cells that form all the other cells of your body – for instance, blood cells, brain cells, etc.

Since stem cells have “regenerative properties,” they are used to treat blood cancers. For now, treating ASD using stem cell therapy has only been done as experiments.