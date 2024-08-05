Fake Story of Olympics Medallist From Turkey Yusuf Dikeç’s Ex-Wife Viral as Real

After Turkish participants Yusuf Dikeç and Şevval İlayda Tarhan secured the second spot to win the silver medal for the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, a story about Dikeç's backstory went viral on social media.

The claim: The story accompanying Dikeç's photo claims that he took up shooting recently, after a "heated argument" with his former wife, Sharon, and "credits his success to his newfound passion for seeing his kids and a relentless drive to prove his ex wrong."