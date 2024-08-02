Maheshwari Chauhan – From Deciding To Quit Shooting, To Competing at Olympics

2017. Astana, Kazakhstan. The sixth Asian Shotgun Championships.

It was, in many ways, a watershed moment for the Indian shotgun fraternity. The nation won seven medals – the most by any country. Maheshwari won a bronze in women’s individual skeet, becoming the first Indian to have achieved the feat.

Buoyed by her success, Maheshwari arrived at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane with high hopes. Tragically, she missed qualifying for the final round by a single point, a disappointment that led her to step away from the sport.

During a conversation with The Quint, Maheshwari recalls: