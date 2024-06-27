Old, Unrelated Image of a Deceased Child’s Dress Linked to Israel- Hamas War

An image showing a dress for a child placed on a grave is being shared as one left for a deceased Palestinian child by her father.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this from Palestine?: No, the claim is false.
The image is from April 2023 and is one from Turkey. It shows a girl child's dressed placed by her father on her grave. The child died in an earthquake that struck Southern Turkey.
The image predates the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the image and came across a news report by Al-Khaleej newspaper of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The report was from 22 April 2023 and carried the same image of the dress placed on the grave.
It noted that a father placed a dress on the grave of his daughter who died in an earthquake that hit Turkey in February 2023. He bought the dress for Eid, which fell on 22 April 2023.
We also came across a post by a Turkish journalist, Nevzat Çiçek from 22 April 2023, who posted the image of the same dress. He penned a tribute to the deceased child in Turkish.
Similarly, the Yandex results led us to a video on TikTok which posted the same visuals of the dress. Using a Virtual Private Network (VNP), we accessed the video which was posted by a user named, 'heartsrelief5' on 23 April 2023.
Several news reports pointed to the devastating earthquake that shook Turkey as well as Syria on 6 Februrary 2023.
In a follow-up report by the Guardian, it noted how extensive areas of whole cities in south eastern Turkey were engulfed by the ground, leading to over 50,000 fatalities. Several bridges were crumbled, roads and airport runways split which led to the disruption and displacement of millions living in the region.
A report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) immediately after the natural disaster from 7 February 2023 noted the gravity of the humanitarian crisis in both earthquake-engulfed Turkey and Syria.
Conclusion: Clearly, an old and unrelated of a child's dress on a grave is being linked to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
