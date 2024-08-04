Olympics 2024, Day 9 Wrap: PR Sreejesh Leads India’s Hockey Charge, Lakshya Lose

Both Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish Bhanwala narrowly missed out on a place in the final round. Having finished fifth and seventh in Round 1 of the qualifiers, Sidhu and Bhanwala dropped down to 9th and 13th respectively after the second round, with the top six qualifying for the finals. Sidhu finished with a total of 583-26x, whilst Bhanwala recorded 582-22x.

India’s first-ever female representatives in skeet at the Olympics, Maheshwari Chauhan and Raiza Dhillon also concluded their campaigns. Maheshwari finished at a commendable 14th position in the qualifiers with a score of 118, while a score of 113 got Raiza a 23rd-place finish.