2011 Tsunami Clip from Japan Falsely Shared As Recent Situation in Haridwar

A video showing a massive flood-like situation with cars afloat or drowning is being shared on social media platforms as the recent situation from Haridwar, Uttarakhand.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We found a video by prominent Japanese media outlet TBS News Dig from 25 February 2021. The video had the same frame as the viral video, but flipped to another side.
The video was uploaded with a Japanese title which translated to “The deadly tsunami that hit the coast of Miyako in Japan on 11 March 2011”
We also found a video by a channel named NHK World - Japan which uploaded the same clip in 2021 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the 2011 tsunami. 16:38 onwards, a similar frame can be seen.
Another YouTube channel named Net-IB News uploaded the same video on 24 September 2012.
What happened in Haridwar?: Due to the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Sunday, the Ganga River in Rishikesh saw a notable rise in water level.
Travellers have been cautioned by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to stay away from the ghats overnight.
Additionally, the weather service has anticipated severe rains in Uttarakhand's Garhwal region between 7 and 8 July, which has led to the temporary suspension of the Chardham Yatra, as reported by the Times of India.
Conclusion: An old video from 2011 from Japan is being shared as one from Haridwar.
