Inter-Faith Love A Taboo? Ankit’s Friends and Neighbours React

The ghastly murder of 23-year-old photographer Ankit Saxena on a busy street in Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar last week not only exposed the ugly side of humanity but also showed inter-faith relationships remain a taboo in the country.

Despite constant requests from the Ankit's family to not communalise his death, several trolls on the internet have spewed venom provoking tension between the Hindu and Muslim community. A Facebook page even put out a list of inter-faith couples asking Hindus to step up and attack the boys.