BJP, Congress, and Bharat Adivasi Party: What Results Mean For Rajasthan Tribals

Results for the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections were declared on Sunday, 3 December. Winning 115 out of 200 Assembly seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably defeated the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress party.

Of its 200 Assembly seats, 25 seats in the state are reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. These include constituencies such as Bassi, Sapotra, Dungarpur, Banswara, Aspura, and Sagwara among others.

A quick analysis of the results shows that out of all ST reserved constituencies the Congress and BJP won 11 seats each. Three seats were won by the newly formed Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP — a breakaway faction of Gujarat-based Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).

What does this mean for the future of tribal politics in Rajasthan?