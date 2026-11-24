A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Delhi police opening fire on Sikh protesters who were demanding the opening of the Kartarpur border crossing to travel to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false.
The video dates back to 2024 and shows police firing tear gas at the farmers' protest.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a report by Reuters from 2024 that shared similar visuals around the 1:03 timestamp.
According to the report, the video shows police firing tear gas at hundreds of protesting farmers who were marching to New Delhi to pressure the government, demanding higher crop prices.
We also found the original report by ANI, uploaded on .
The video is captioned, "Police fire tear gas to disperse protesting farmers at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border."
ANI published a report on the same, stating that as farmers marched towards the national capital, the police fired tear gas at them at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.
We found a comment from the official account of Delhi Police under the viral post, stating that it is an old video, connected to the 2024 farmers' protest and is being shared out of context.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2024 and shows police firing tear gas at the farmers' protest.
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