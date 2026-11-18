The Delhi Police have officially closed the sexual assault case filed against officers following allegations made by journalists during protests in the national capital. The closure follows an internal inquiry, review of available evidence, and statements from the complainants. The police stated that the investigation did not corroborate the allegations, and the matter has been marked as closed. No further action is currently being pursued in connection with the case.
According to Bar and Bench, the Delhi Police submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court addressing several complaints, including those of sexual harassment by officers during the protests. The affidavit stated that two of the three journalists who initially filed complaints did not wish to pursue the matter, while the third did not participate in police inquiries. After reviewing CCTV footage, the police reported that no act of sexual harassment was detected.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the police maintained that the presence of male officers during crowd-control operations does not, by itself, constitute misconduct. The affidavit emphasised that operational decisions regarding deployment are made based on immediate circumstances and that both male and female officers were present during the protests.
The police further clarified that, in the context of crowd-control, there is no statutory mandate requiring only women personnel to handle women protestors or journalists. Statements from officials indicated that the deployment of women personnel is an operational consideration, not a legal requirement, and that male officers may act as first responders when necessary.
"The mere presence or involvement of male police personnel in crowd-control operations during the protest cannot, itself, be construed as misconduct," the police affidavit stated.
As highlighted by The Indian Express, the police distinguished between accredited journalists and content creators, noting that the Supreme Court’s order protecting journalists during protests does not automatically extend to social media influencers or “reel-makers.” The affidavit reiterated that journalists were not obstructed in the discharge of their professional duties and that any confusion was inadvertent, arising from mistaken identity or crowd-control measures.
Midway through the protests, coverage revealed that the police had issued guidelines for journalists, requiring visible identification to facilitate their work and ensure safety. The police stated that these measures were intended to distinguish bona fide journalists from other participants and to prevent further incidents during large gatherings.
Further, as details emerged, the police maintained that no deliberate or concerted action was taken to obstruct or interfere with journalists lawfully discharging their duties. Any individual apprehended due to mistaken identity was released upon verification.
"At no point was there any deliberate or concerted action on the part of the Delhi Police to obstruct, restrict or interfere with journalists who were lawfully discharging their professional duties," the affidavit stated.
In response to the petitions before the Supreme Court, analysis showed that the police also addressed broader concerns about the treatment of journalists and the distinction between professional reporting and content creation for commercial purposes. The police reiterated their commitment to respecting press freedom while upholding public order during protests.
"The Delhi Police has, at no point, sought to obstruct, impede or interfere with the bona fide discharge of journalistic duties, whether during the protests in question or otherwise," the affidavit stated.
In summary, reporting indicated that the closure of the sexual assault case was based on the lack of corroborative evidence and the withdrawal or non-participation of complainants. The police have urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the petitions related to these allegations, maintaining that their actions were consistent with legal requirements and operational protocols.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.