Video of Mock Drill Shared As 'Terrorist Arrested in Faridabad Metro Station'
Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh said that the mock drill was conducted by CISF personnel at NHPC metro station.
A video showing police personnel rounding up an individual, who is seen kneeling down with their hands in the air at a metro station, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a terrorist being arrested in Haryana's Faridabad.
The claim states that it happened at a metro station.
However, we found that the video shows a mock drill performed by the paramilitary force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the NHPC metro station in Faridabad.
Speaking to The Quint, Faridabad Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sube Singh said that the drill was conducted on Friday, 24 June by CISF personnel at the metro station.
THE CLAIM
The video is shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "फरीदाबाद में एक आतंकी गिरफ्तार. फरीदाबाद मेट्रो स्टेशन."
(Translation: A terrorist was arrested at the Faridabad metro station.)
In the video, a woman can be heard saying, "Since the past few days, there have been announcements that there were terrorist movements in Faridabad. Today, the whole police force is deployed."
WHAT WE FOUND
We searched on Google with relevant keywords and looked at the videos section.
We found the video on a YouTube channel called 'Faridabad News'. The video was published on 25 June, and the title read that the video showed a mock drill by CISF personnel.
Speaking to The Quint, Faridabad Police PRO Sube Singh said that the video shows a mock drill, which was conducted by the CISF at the NFPC metro station on 24 June.
"The video is being circulated on social media with a false claim that it shows a terrorist being arrested. It actually shows a mock drill conducted by the CISF."Sube Singh, Faridabad Police PRO
Next, we spoke to a CISF official, who also confirmed that this was a mock drill of a metro train hijacking, conducted by the CISF . The drill happened at around 12 pm, and a report of it was sent to all departments concerned, the official added.
Clearly, a video showing a mock drill at a Faridabad metro station is being shared with the false claim that a terrorist was arrested in Faridabad.
