Video of Mock Drill Shared As 'Terrorist Arrested in Faridabad Metro Station'

A video showing police personnel rounding up an individual, who is seen kneeling down with their hands in the air at a metro station, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows a terrorist being arrested in Haryana's Faridabad.

The claim states that it happened at a metro station.

However, we found that the video shows a mock drill performed by the paramilitary force, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the NHPC metro station in Faridabad.

Speaking to The Quint, Faridabad Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sube Singh said that the drill was conducted on Friday, 24 June by CISF personnel at the metro station.