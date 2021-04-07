Mock Drill Clip From Gujarat Rly Stn Viral as Foiled Terror Attack
We found that the viral video actually showed a mock drill and no terrorists were arrested that day.
A video of ‘police personnel apprehending two people’ has gone viral with a claim that it shows the cops arresting two terrorists at Dahod railway station in Gujarat.
However, we contacted Ratlam Divisional Security Commissioner (DSC) Raman Kumar and found that the viral video actually showed a mock drill and no terrorists were arrested that day.
CLAIM
The viral video was shared with a caption in Hindi that read, "देखिए कैसे दाहोद स्टेशन में देश के वीर सैनिकों ने आतंकवादियो को पकड़ा|”
[Translation: 'Look how the brave Indian soldiers arrested terrorists at Dahod station'.]
The video was shared with a similar caption on Facebook.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
While looking through the search results, we came across a story published on a Gujarati news website called Divya Bhaskar. The report mentioned that a mock drill was conducted by the Railway police force at Dahod station to demonstrate the precautions taken in case of a terrorist attack. A similar report was also published on a website called Trishul News.
Both the reports carried screenshots from the viral video.
Although Dahod railway station is situated in Dahod district of Gujarat it is under the jurisdiction of Ratlam railway division of the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways. Taking a cue from the report in Divya Bhaskar, The Quint contacted Kumar.
“On 30 March, a mock drill was conducted by three departments – the Railway Police Force (RPF ), Government Railway Police (GRP) and railway employees. It was a joint mock drill to assess the preparedness against a terrorist attack. No terrorists were arrested that day,” Kumar told The Quint.
Clearly, the video of a mock drill at Dahod Railway Station was shared with a false claim that it showed police personnel arresting two terrorists and foiling a terror attack.
