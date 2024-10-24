Old Video of Stacked Notes Falsely Linked To Recent Cash Seizure in Maharashtra

A video showing bundles of Indian currency notes stacked together is being circulated on the internet with users linking it to the recent seizure of cash of around Rs 5 crore in Pune, Maharashtra.

What do viral posts say?: Congress party's Dr Shama Mohamed shared the video with a caption that said, "₹5 crore was seized from a close aide of an MLA from Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena. The BJP and Eknath Shinde ran an unconstitutional government by using money to buy MLAs. Now, with the election announced, they are once again trying to steal Maharashtra’s mandate with money, while the ECI remains silent."