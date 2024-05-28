Blood Samples Swapped, Driver Abducted: The Murky Saga of Pune Porsche Tragedy

The doctors that collected and sealed the blood samples for forensic testing told the police that they threw the minor's samples in the dustbin and swapped them with somebody else's blood, the police said.

The police said that although it has arrested the head of Sassoon hospital's forensic testing department Ajay Tawre, the sample sent to Aundh was taken about 20 hours after the incident only for DNA sampling and hence, it has tested negative for alcohol in blood.

The police has also confiscated the CCTV visuals at Sasoon hospital to further build a case against the accused doctors.

Kumar further said that the negative report of blood alcohol will not affect the case since the accused is being tried under IPC Section 304A (death by negligence).