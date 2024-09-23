No, This Video of Vehicles Jumping Off a Damaged Road Is Not From Maharashtra

A video is going viral online showing several vehicles jumping off while driving through a road full of massive water-filled potholes.
The claim states that this is the condition of roads in Maharashtra. It also pokes fun at Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and highlights his statement about building good-quality roads.
This claim was also shared by the official page of Indian National Congress - Mumbai on Facebook.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the viral video's keyframes, which led us to an old YouTube video shared on 12 July 2020.
The title of the video read, "Potholes on Chinese Roads After Heavy Rain".
We carefully watched the video and noticed a board with foreign language similar to Mandarin.
The results also led us to another old post from Facebook shared on 6 October 2020.
Moreover, we did not find any other credible news report carrying this video to support the claim.
Conclusion: An old and unrelated video of massive potholes on roads in China is being falsely shared as a video from Maharashtra.
